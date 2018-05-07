Stock up on plants and gardening advice, Saturday

Almonte & District Horticultural Society

Plant Sale

Saturday, May 12

9:00 am to Noon

In the Almonte Library Parking lot

Perennials, Annuals, Herbs, Bulbs, & Gently Used Gardening Books and Tools.

“Gardening – Grief and Glory” by Ed Lawrence will be available for purchase. Ed will be there to autograph these books or those previously purchased.

Special planters will be available for children to purchase for Mother’s Day.

Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.

Proceeds will be used for Town Beautification projects