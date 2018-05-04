Summer job at Mills Community Support

Summer Human Resource Assistant job available with Mills Community Support

Mills Community Support Corporation is a multi-service organization assisting over 1,000 people throughout Lanark County with specialized supportive housing services for seniors and adults with developmental disabilities, non-profit housing services, and home support services. Through the Canada Summer Jobs Program, we’re looking for a Human Resource Assistant to provide support to the human resource functions such as:

  • recruitment, pre-screening and interview scheduling of employee candidates
  • review of orientation documents
  • updating of policies and procedure manuals
  • preparation of reports for key performance measures
  • researching training options for employee development
  • maintenance of employee personnel records and other projects as assigned

June 4 through to August 24, 2018. Full details, qualifications and eligibility are available on our website at www.themills.on.ca/careers/.

Please submit your resume to info@themills.on.ca by May 18, 2018 at 4 pm.

