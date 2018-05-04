Summer job at Mills Community Support

Summer Human Resource Assistant job available with Mills Community Support

Mills Community Support Corporation is a multi-service organization assisting over 1,000 people throughout Lanark County with specialized supportive housing services for seniors and adults with developmental disabilities, non-profit housing services, and home support services. Through the Canada Summer Jobs Program, we’re looking for a Human Resource Assistant to provide support to the human resource functions such as:

recruitment, pre-screening and interview scheduling of employee candidates

review of orientation documents

updating of policies and procedure manuals

preparation of reports for key performance measures

researching training options for employee development

maintenance of employee personnel records and other projects as assigned

June 4 through to August 24, 2018. Full details, qualifications and eligibility are available on our website at www.themills.on.ca/careers/.

Please submit your resume to info@themills.on.ca by May 18, 2018 at 4 pm.