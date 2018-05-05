‘The Prince and the Pauper’ at Cornerstone, May 15-17

PACE is proud to present it’s 14th Annual Drama Production under the direction of Kathy Priddle:

The Prince and the Pauper

Set in sixteenth century England, the play “The Prince and the Pauper” is a James Devita adaptation of the Mark Twain novel. All ages will enjoy this production with it’s many riveting twists and quick-witted humor!

The story centers around Edward Tudor, a young prince who yearns for independence from the restraints of the royal court, and Tom Canty, a poor beggar boy who wishes for a stable environment. Trouble arises when they cross paths and switch clothing; their own families don’t recognize them! In the midst of the confusion, they make many unlikely friendships and learn the importance of empathizing by putting themselves in each other’s shoes.

This play is performed and produced by PACE, a group of high school aged homeschooled students.

There are 3 shows to choose from:

Tuesday May 15th – evening performance at 7pm

Thursday May 17th – matinee at 1:15pm

Thursday May 17th – evening performance at 7pm

Cornerstone Community Church, 1728 Concession 11A, Almonte (at the roundabout)

Admission by donation. Please come out and support this wonderful group of students!