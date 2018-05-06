Tributaries at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

by Edith Cody-Rice

An unusual and very site specific artistic installation is being exhibited at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum until June 23. Artist Emily Rose Michaud explores the power and presence of water — past, present, and future in this multimedia exhibit. It draws on local and regional experiences with hydropower, watersheds, water bodies, dams, and water flows — from Almonte to Maniwaki — incorporating historical elements related to immigrant labour and the wool industry. She uses painting, sunprints, wooden blocks, gaelic music, video of the Almonte falls to explore our relationship with water, particularly pertinent to the Almonte area, where water provided not only sustenance for the body, but an entire economy of mills dependent upon the water rushing over the falls.

Emily Rose Michaud is a Gatineau based multidisciplinary artist and was asked by the museum’s curator to create a site-specific work. Few things are more site specific to this part of the Ottawa Valley than the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The creation of the work took over two years.

The floor of the exhibition room is painted with the Mississippi River and its tributaries. The painting leads into a video of various falls and dams, some, like the Almonte falls, recognizable, others less known. The video is accompanied by sounds of falling water, Gaelic music and snippets of speeches.

On the edges of the river painting, suspended from the ceiling are pelts reminiscent of animal pelts, but they are actually made of grains: wheat, red clover, and buckwheat which have been seeded into the burlap backing.

On the wall to the left as one enters the gallery is an impressive display of about 500 sunprints. To make them, found natural objects are placed on photosensitive paper and laid in the sun. The paper turns a watery blue colour leaving white where the object has been placed.

On the opposite wall, Ms. Michaud has mounted cedar blocks depicting favourite water locations. For this participatory activity she asked people to draw on a block a loved water course and burned the images into the blocks.

The exhibition which was created specifically for the MVTM is a meditative reflection on the preoccupations, past, present and future, with the land, the rivers and the people who inhabit the area.

The artist has received support from the Canada Council for the Arts for her exhibition: http://emilyrosemichaud.com/tributaries

Full disclosure: Edith Cody-Rice, as well as being a reviewer, is a director of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.