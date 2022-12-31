Saturday, December 31, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

1-br apartment for rent, $2,400

1 Rosamond Street, Almonte, ON One bedroom plus, open...

Diana’s Quiz – December 31, 2022

By Diana Filer 1. What is 'larping'? 2. Where...

It’s Been a Busy Year for Home Hospice North Lanark

We invite everyone to enjoy our end-of-year...
Classified Ads1-br apartment for rent, $2,400

1-br apartment for rent, $2,400

1 Rosamond Street, Almonte, ON
One bedroom plus, open concept, 1st floor, outdoor patio.

Located in the historical Millfall Condominium on a 4-acre island and surrounded by the beautiful Mississippi River, this incredible unit is sure to impress. This is one of only a few Millfall units with a direct exterior access to your private patio that overlooks the river. This renovated and well-maintained open-concept unit features gorgeous oak flooring throughout, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and island. The master bedroom boasts plenty of closet space and full view of the river. Additional office/den (could be used as a guest room). Convenient in-suite laundry and additional storage room. Building offers a guest suite, a library, entertainment room, Kayak/Canoe storage, workshop, fitness room & storage. Secure building with maintained grounds. Enjoy the tranquil setting at Millfall or take a short walk downtown to local shops & trendy restaurants. Freshly painted, this unit is ready to move in!

Includes:

Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Water Purifier

Elevator, Exercise Centre, Party room, Storage Locker, Parking

Park setting, Patio, river view, waterfront and access, Gazebo

Nearby: Golf, Recreation, Shopping, Restaurants

$2400.00/mth

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone