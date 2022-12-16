1-br apartment in Almonte, $1,100

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in a quiet building, perfect for mature adult/senior living.

Located on the second floor, this sunny unit has been recently renovated and is ready to become your new home.

You’ll have access to gardens and outdoor patios.

$1100 per month, heat (electric) is extra.

1-year lease minimum.

This price includes parking, dryer access and snow removal.

Walking distance to downtown Almonte.

Absolutely no pets (allergies) and no smoking.

Previous landlord/personal references, and credit history check are required. Serious inquires only, please only reach out if you fit the requirements.

Available January 1, 2023

Please email: almonterealrentals@gmail.com