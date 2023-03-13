Monday, March 13, 2023
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - March 11, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 11, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  Erin Go Brach means Ireland forever.
2.  A curling stone, or ‘rock’, must weigh between 38 and 44 pounds, or 19.1kg.
3.  45 seconds for an acceptance speech is the allotted time given to an Oscar winner.
4.  The Pindus Mountains is a 160km longv mountain range running from northern Greece to Albania in the south.
5.  The British poet Alexander Pope wrote ‘a little learning is a dangerous thing’ in his poem ‘An Essay on Criticism’ in the early 18th century.What’s more, two other famous quotes come from this same poem:  ‘to err is human, to forgive divine’, and ‘fools rush in where angels fear to tread’. Pope wrote this poem when he was only 23 years old!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

