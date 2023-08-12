Gloria Gopher has her glorious moment on the Alameda

by Edith Cody-Rice

Gloria Gopher had her moment in the sun yesterday (or one of her moments). On a sunny Friday afternoon, a large group of guests collected on the Alameda in Almonte for the unveiling of her bronze statue. Many of the attendees arrived with their Noreen Young look alike puppets. Wine was provided by Dairy Distillery and food by Leatherworks Catering (remarkable selection). Noreen’s puppets entertained the crowd from the stage as people gathered and chatted. Speeches were delivered by by Puppets Up! chair Jane Torrance and Vice Chair Kris Riendeau, among others, all in praise of Noreen, her puppets and her remarkable contribution to the town of Mississippi Mills. It was a joyous occasion, emphasizing the remarkable civic minded community that is Mississippi Mills . Mayor Christa Lowry and counsellor Mary Lou Souter joined in the celebration.

Gloria’s statue was unveiled at 7 pm, after everyone had enjoyed a libation and a delicious repast. It can truly be said that a wonderful time was had by all.

Puppet Con continues until Sunday afternoon.