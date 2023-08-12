Saturday, August 12, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

FOR SALE: Printer Hewlett Packard Envy 7640

$30 Phone 613-798-6295

Gloria Gopher has her glorious moment on the Alameda

by Edith Cody-Rice  Gloria Gopher had her moment...

Jean Church — obituary

CHURCH (nee LAROSE) JEAN With her family by her side,...
Arts & CultureGloria Gopher has her glorious moment on the Alameda

Gloria Gopher has her glorious moment on the Alameda

by Edith Cody-Rice 

Noreen Young admires the statue of Gloria Gopher, one of her iconic puppets. (pedestal donated by Cavanaugh). Community members with their look alike puppets join the celetration.

Gloria Gopher had her moment in the sun yesterday (or one of her moments). On a sunny Friday afternoon, a large group of  guests collected on the Alameda in Almonte for the unveiling of her bronze statue. Many of the attendees arrived with their Noreen Young look alike puppets. Wine was provided by Dairy Distillery and food by Leatherworks Catering (remarkable selection). Noreen’s puppets entertained the crowd from the stage as  people gathered and chatted.  Speeches were delivered by  by Puppets Up! chair Jane Torrance and Vice Chair Kris Riendeau, among others, all in praise of Noreen, her puppets and her remarkable contribution to the town of Mississippi Mills. It was a joyous occasion, emphasizing the remarkable civic minded community that is Mississippi Mills . Mayor Christa Lowry and counsellor Mary Lou Souter joined in the celebration.

Gloria’s statue was unveiled at 7 pm, after everyone had enjoyed a libation and a delicious repast. It can truly be said that a wonderful time was had by all.

Baker Bob with his puppet and a clown friend
Ed Lawrence and Sean Isaacs with their puppets
Delicious buffet provided by Leatherworks Catering. Server Robert Burn in the foreground.

Puppet Con continues until Sunday afternoon.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone