Monday, October 2, 2023
Classified AdsFor Sale: 6 Exquisite Belleek Christmas Plates

For Sale: 6 Exquisite Belleek Christmas Plates

The scenes are as follows,

  • 1995 The Three Kings
  • 1996 The Shepherds
  • 1997 The Archangel Gabriel
  • 1998 The Journey from Nazareth
  • 1999 The Town of Bethlehem
  • 2000 The Nativity

Limited edition, original boxes, Parian China

Asking $130.00

613-623-6814

