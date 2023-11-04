Saturday, November 4, 2023
Judy Hawkins — obituary

Hawkins, Judith Eileen Ivy "Judy" Passed away peacefully surrounded by...

Part-time delivery driver needed

Job description With over 30 years delivering expedited...
Diana’s Quiz – November 4, 2023

By Diana Filer
1.  Who is Christine Sinclair?
2.  What is a Citabria?
3.  Who is the newly named Canadian ambassador to Germany?
4.  The first Beatles song to be released since 1995 was this week.  What is it?

5.  What is pachysandra?

