Diana's Quiz – November 4, 2023
November 4, 2023
By Diana Filer

1. Who is Christine Sinclair?
2. What is a Citabria?
3. Who is the newly named Canadian ambassador to Germany?
4. The first Beatles song to be released since 1995 was this week. What is it?
5. What is pachysandra?