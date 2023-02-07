10th Anniversary AGH Run for Women’s Health, June 10

10th Anniversary AGH Run for Women’s Health

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 10th anniversary AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health sponsored by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The morning will feature fun warm up activities, children’s entertainment and games, pre and post run/walk food and refreshments. Incredible prizes will be awarded for the top fundraising individuals, families and teams. Eight Shania Twain tickets, an outdoor pizza oven, home theatre projector, a kayak, Puppets Up and Carp Fair passes are just some of the incentives that will be awarded to this year’s most successful pledge collectors. Everything gets underway at 8 a.m. behind the Hospital and Manor.

Participants can choose from one of three distances:

3 km Family Fun (Walk or Run) (Untimed) 3 km Walk or Run (Timed) 5 km Walk or Run (Timed) 10 km Walk or Run (Timed)

The new, improved registration site is now live (https://aghfvmf.givecloud.co/) Registration is $50 for an individual or $150 for a Family or Team (any combination of six people). Additional Family or Team members are $50 per person.

Registration fees offset the costs of staging the event. Pledge collecting drives the success of the annual fundraiser. As a result, all participants are encouraged to collect or donate a minimum of $50. Fundraising is made easy through the new registration site. Once registered, participants can set up an individual, family or team page and share it through email or social media. All donations collected are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

“We’ve got some really amazing prizes, including Shania Twain tickets that were donated, as part of our 10th anniversary celebration,” said Al Roberts, Managing Director of the AGH FVM Foundation. When participants collect pledges, that’s when our patients are the big winners.”

For every $50 collected in pledges, participants will receive a ballot for a draw to win two tickets to the Shania Twain concert July 6, 2023 at Blues Fest. The more fundraising participants do, the more chances they have to win prizes.

Since its inception, participants, donors, partners and volunteers, have raised more than $250,000 which has allowed the Hospital to fund priority clinical equipment for the hospital’s birthing unit and women’s health care. Serving families from all over the region, approximately 400 babies are born at AGH each year.

Everyone who pays to register will receive a pair of AGH Run for Women’s Health 10th anniversary socks and an event kit. (Both will be available for pick up from the Octagon Room at 95 Spring St. on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 2 -7 p.m.

Visit https://aghfvmf.givecloud.co/ and follow 2023 AGH Run progress @AGHRUN