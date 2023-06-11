10th Anniversary AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health delivers record-breaking $61,000 total!

A record $61,000 was raised from the 10th annual AGH Run/Walk in support of women’s health and the birthing center at the Almonte General Hospital, presented by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), which took place Saturday morning, June 10. More than 300 walkers, runners and volunteers contributed to raising the record amount.

Local business owner Darrell Graham of Darrell Thomas Textiles on Mill Street carried the fundraising baton across the finish line in style by personally raising $23,000 from family, friends, customers and suppliers.

“I am so honoured to be a resident of Almonte and truly believe in helping my community,” said Thomas. “The hospital helps people on a daily basis so when it needs help, I stepped up and accepted the challenge. Words cannot express how grateful I am for all of the support my friends, clients and community have shown me during this fundraising campaign. I ran this race for the hospital and also for all of the donors.”

For his tremendous fundraising efforts, Darrell was the second annual recipient of the Margaret Duncan Memorial Award. A life-long resident of Mississippi Mills, Margaret was a tireless Hospital and Manor booster who participated and supported the Run right up until her passing in 2022 at the age of 94.

Team Unicorn, captained by in-coming Foundation board member Christine Deugo, raised $5,165 to win the Margaret Duncan Memorial Team Award. Team Unicorn narrowly edged out last year’s winning Team Country Roads, led by Foundation Board member Jesse Lowe that raised $5,150.

Prizes including a two person kayak, outdoor pizza oven, Shania Twain Bluesfest and Cirque du Soleil tickets were just some of the prizes participants took home for their fundraising efforts. Prizes were also given to the top two female and male finishers in all timed events. Official times for all participants are available at: https://runninggoattiming.com/most-recent-race-results/ Scroll down to AGH Run and select route for timed result.

The morning event, which featured three different routes: 3km, 5km and 10km, took participants through the beautiful town of Almonte near the Mississippi River and both started and finished behind the Hospital and Fairview Manor.

“We couldn’t be happier with this year’s results,” said an emotional Julie Munro, Chair of the Volunteer Organizing Committee. “So many people went above and beyond this year and that’s why we raised the most money ever. These funds will help the Foundation fund urgently needed equipment in our birthing center and in support of women’s health care. My son was born here so I know just how important that is.”

Now in its 10th year, the AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health has raised more than $300,000 helping the Hospital to purchase ultra sound machines, fetal heart monitors, operating room lights and an OR table, a specialized baby-weigh scale, IV pumps, and new labour and delivery beds. This year’s windfall will help fund a Panda Warmer.

As well as Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), other partners who contributed to the success of the event included: Advanced Air Quality, Almonte Civitan, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Dandelion Foods/Pure Labs Vitamins, Equator Coffee Roasters, Joanne Beaton, EXP Realty, Dock Master, Almonte Fitness Centre, Almonte Inferno Hockey Club, Bean Chevrolet, Lanark County Paramedic Service, Goldie Mohr, Element Massage, Westview Projects, OWCA, Lanark Pure Country Springs and Vodkow.

The AGH FVM Foundation works with the community through events and activities like the AGH Run for Women’s Health to raise the necessary funds to allow the Hospital and Manor to purchase urgently- needed medical equipment.

For more information on supporting the Hospital or Manor visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com or call 613-256-2500 ext. 2296