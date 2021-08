14 Feet Algonquin Model Kayak – Clearwater Design

3 hatches, rudder and inflatable seatback. Cockpit 19 X 34 inches. Includes skirt, paddle and transferable manufacturer’s warranty. Bought new in July. Used 3 times. It tracks quick and straight.

Asking $1200

Cliff or Suzanne

suzreb@teksavvy.com

613 253-2172