2 bedroom furnished apartment for rent, downtown Almonte

Monday, February 6, 2023
Two-bedroom, one-bath fully furnished apartment for rent on Mill Street in vibrant downtown Almonte with a view of the river and falls. Second-floor walk-up recently renovated with parking on site. Hardwood floors with windows overlooking Mill Street.

Furnishings include sofa, beds (one queen, one double), television, kitchen table and chairs, sideboard, appliances, silverware, dishes, pots and pans, towels, and linens.

Perfect location with shops, restaurants, antique stores, the town library, churches and schools that are almost next door or within easy walking distance.

Rent is $2000 per month, utilities included (heat, electricity, and water).

Available March 1, 2023 through October 31. Long-term arrangement possible.

Call 613.355.0167 for more information, photos, or to view unit.

