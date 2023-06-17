Uncategorized2 Bicycles for Sale 2 Bicycles for Sale June 17, 2023 Both 26″ – in good condition – with fenders Women’s: Peugeot “La Cite” – 6 speed – reconditioned 2021 and not used since. Men’s: Triumph MTB Series Infiniti DX – 18 speed Call 613-256-1237 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related North Lanark Agricultural Society spring dance, June 17 June 1, 2023 The countdown is on! Auction goes live April 20 April 15, 2023 From the Men’s Shed: Birdhouses, chairs April 13, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest 2 Bicycles for Sale June 17, 2023 Almonte Civitan Fish Fry – still taking orders June 17, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – June 17, 2023 June 16, 2023 Suzanne Kelly-Ruiter — obituary June 16, 2023 Eight-year-old Chantilly Tiffany raises $655 for AGH June 16, 2023 LEGO robotics programs for youth coming to Lanark County libraries this summer June 16, 2023 From the Archives Where to stay: The Rowboat Riverside B&B Cousteau family in town to shoot river documentary Grief and bereavement support: New group starting March 7, 2023 Men’s Shed builds bat houses for CWF Sausage, Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Shells Going up, coming down, leveling the ground New Cliff Bennett book to benefit Field Naturalists bursary What Is That … Early Bloom?