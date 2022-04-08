Friday, April 8, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Birdhouse Bonanza: Tribute to a Friendship

by Glenda Jones

2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750

For rent a spacious 2 bedroom apartment...

LOST: iPhone 7

Rose gold in a black otterbox case...
Classified Ads2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750

2-br apartment for rent in Almonte, $1,750

For rent a spacious 2 bedroom apartment in a heritage former schoolhouse in Almonte. Located on the second storey with the second bedroom up a half flight of stairs. Recently renovated and freshly painted with new hardwood floors and a remodelled bathroom. High ceilings, large windows, lots of storage. Parking and water included, hydro and heat not included. $1750 per month on a minimum one-year lease.  Available after May 1.

Please email 149churchstapts@gmail.com for an application and to book a showing.

Note – photos show adjacent unit (mirrored layout) as renovations are soon to be completed.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

