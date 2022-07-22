2-br apartment in Almonte, $2,175

Beautiful apartment in an ideal location

After many months of construction, we have a beautiful apartment coming up for rent. It’s a 2 bedroom walk-out, nestled between the hospital and Mark’s Lookout (end of Martin St. at the water). Only a short walk to downtown.

Everything is brand new, including appliances and a soon-to-be landscaped lawn. $2175, forced air heat and water included (electricity extra). Perfect for a retired single (or couple) or a small family. Lots of room and sunlight for gardens. It is available August 1st, but we can accommodate a flexible move-in date (e.g. Sept.). For inquiries or viewing please call 613 256 1014 or email willaffleck@gmail.com.