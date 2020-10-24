Children’s Mental Health of Leeds & Grenville receives a $20,000 grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund to support mental health for children with FASD and their caregivers

Brockville, October 19, 2020 – Children’s Mental Health of Leeds & Grenville is pleased to receive a $20,000 grant from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund for the Rural FASD Support Network, which serves as a support and education group for individuals with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and their caregivers in the counties of Lanark and Leeds-Grenville.

The grant will help the Rural FASD Support Network equip parents and caregivers with the knowledge and coping mechanisms to identify and navigate the system through Mental Health First Aid training and peer support facilitation. This will ensure that mental health concerns are identified early and families are well supported through peer support networks. It will also help address their child’s or youth’s dual diagnoses of mental health[CM1] challenges and FASD through therapies that best meet the client’s needs such as art, music and equine therapy. These alternative therapies are fun community-building activities that help to develop positive mental health for the entire family and help eliminate social isolation.

“Our caregivers have indicated a significant need to provide mental health training and support in our communities,” said Shelley More, Chair of the Rural FASD Support Network. “With the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund grant, we will be able to offer this training and support more families throughout our service area.”

“Bell Let’s Talk is pleased to support Children’s Mental Health of Leeds and Grenville and the Rural FASD Support Network in providing families in Lanark and Leeds-Grenville with access to mental health training and peer support,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund supports a diverse range of grassroots mental health organizations throughout the country, like Children’s Mental Health of Leeds and Grenville, that are taking action to improve access to mental health care and working to make a positive difference for young people living with mental illness and their families.”

Bell Let’s Talk promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.