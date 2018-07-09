Answers to Diana’s Quiz, July 7 2018

  1. A tombolo is a spit or a sandbar attached to the mainland by a thin strip of land.
  2. Both Niels Bohr and one of his sons, Aage, won the Nobel Prize:  Niels in 1922 for his work forming the  basis of the science of quantum mechanics, and Aage in 1975,  for describing the collective model of the atomic nucleus.
  3. The Namib Desert in Namibia is considered the oldest in the world.  It also has the highest sand dunes.
  4. A siemens is a metric unit of electrical conductance.
  5. LeBron James has signed with the LA Lakers.
