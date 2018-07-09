Answers to Diana’s Quiz, July 7 2018

Answers
- A tombolo is a spit or a sandbar attached to the mainland by a thin strip of land.
- Both Niels Bohr and one of his sons, Aage, won the Nobel Prize: Niels in 1922 for his work forming the basis of the science of quantum mechanics, and Aage in 1975, for describing the collective model of the atomic nucleus.
- The Namib Desert in Namibia is considered the oldest in the world. It also has the highest sand dunes.
- A siemens is a metric unit of electrical conductance.
- LeBron James has signed with the LA Lakers.