Dragonflies, damselflies & butterflies at High Lonesome

On June 23rd, local ecologist and nature enthusiast Ken Allison led an intrepid group on a field visit at High Lonesome, MMLT’s flagship property near Pakenham to discover the secrets of dragonflies, damselflies and butterflies. In spite of a sprinkle of rain, four species of damselflies, nine species of dragonflies and eight species of butterflies were identified, the most unusual insect being a Hallowe’en Pennant dragonfly. The group was delight to see several Monarch butterflies, a species at risk, in the front field where there are many milkweed plants. We are grateful to Gillagallou Bird Inc. who sponsored this event.