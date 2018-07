On Thursday, June 12 at 7:00 PM the film ‘Directly Affected: Pipeline Under Pressure’ will be shown at the Almonte Library.

You owe it to yourself and to your children to learn the real story about and behind the Kinder Morgan pipeline!

Admission free – freewill donation

No reservations required.

Space is limited so be sure to get there on time.

This is a can’t-miss opportunity to get up with the facts.

Sponsored by Council of Canadians, Mississippi Mills Chapter.