Home daycare space available, Almonte

HOME DAYCARE IN ALMONTE
Registered Early Childhood Educator (RECE) with the Ontario College of ECE’s.
- Bachelor of Arts in Child Studies.
- First Aid, CPR, Police Records Check.
- Full-time space for 1 child aged 2-4 years.
- Part Time: 1 spot on Fridays available for July & August (age 2-4 years)
- Daily circle time, songs, games, art, sensory, gross & fine motor activities, outdoor play and so much more!
- Play-Explore-Learn-Create-Grow!
For more information please visit: http://www.daycarebear.ca/family-home-daycare-dayhome/20352-aleisha-mitchell.html
Contact: Aleisha Mitchell
613-291-9626 | aleisha-mitchell@outlook.com
Home Daycare Space Available