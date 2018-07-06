Home daycare space available, Almonte

HOME DAYCARE IN ALMONTE

Registered Early Childhood Educator (RECE) with the Ontario College of ECE’s.

Bachelor of Arts in Child Studies.

First Aid, CPR, Police Records Check.

Full-time space for 1 child aged 2-4 years.

Part Time: 1 spot on Fridays available for July & August (age 2-4 years)

Daily circle time, songs, games, art, sensory, gross & fine motor activities, outdoor play and so much more!

Play-Explore-Learn-Create-Grow!

For more information please visit: http://www.daycarebear.ca/family-home-daycare-dayhome/20352-aleisha-mitchell.html

Contact: Aleisha Mitchell

613-291-9626 | aleisha-mitchell@outlook.com

Home Daycare Space Available