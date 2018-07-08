‘Lonesome Friends of Song’ at Musicworks

Summer Songwriting Workshop

Workshop held at Mississippi Mills Musicworks, 453 Ottawa St. Almonte

Call 613-256-7464 or e-mail mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com

2 – 6 participants

(Instrumental/vocal ability is appreciated, but not a requirement to participate)

(Instrumental/vocal ability is appreciated, but not a requirement to participate) 4 Wednesdays July 11 – August 1 st 6:00-8:00 pm (Youth to young adult)

6:00-8:00 pm (Youth to young adult) Or 4 Saturdays July 14,21 ,28 and Aug 11th. 10:00-12:00 (Adults)

Cost $160 for 4 weeks

In each person there is a well of songs waiting to be discovered, that has been hidden there by our life experiences and innermost thoughts. The goal of this workshop is to help songwriters, from seasoned writers to ones with no experience at all, discover this well and gain access to it at any time. Each participant will be introduced to:

a select history of influential songs/songwriters

creative exercises for starting songs and generating ideas

the ins and outs of editing a song in progress

tips for steady improvement as a songwriter

We will put these lessons into practice immediately, by creating new songs during the workshop. At the last session, each participant will record a demo of one of their songs to take home!

Instructor Bio:

A Canadian songwriter and guitarist from Ottawa, Justin Orak lends his unique sound to groups in a range of diverse genres. In 2017 he released an EP of original acoustic songs, a tape of lo-fi electronic music, a long-form psychedelic rock album, and composed music for 6 short films. A graduate of the Humber College Bachelor of Music program, he has studied guitar, improvisation, composition and songwriting with Roddy Ellias, Lorne Lofsky, John Southworth, Rik Emmett, David Occhipinti, Kieran Overs, and performed with Mary-Margaret O’Hara, Michael Davidson, Justin Haynes and more. Currently he is working on his first full-length album of original songs, to be released in 2019.