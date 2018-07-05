‘Music and Beyond’ comes to Old Town Hall, July 12

Music and Beyond, partnering with Almonte in Concert, brings Cuarteto Quiroga to the Almonte Old Town Hall

On Thursday, July 12th at 7:30 pm Spain’s Cuarteto Quiroga will be performing live at the Almonte Old Town Hall as part of the award-winning Ottawa music festival Music and Beyond, which is delighted to partner with Almonte in Concert to bring this concert to Almonte for the first time.

Cuarteto Quiroga has been appointed quartet-in-residence in charge of the Royal Collection of decorated Stradivarii at Madrid’s Royal Palace. It has established itself as one of the most dynamic and unique quartets of its generation, winning international acclaim from critics and audiences alike for its distinctive personality as well as its bold and original approach to the string quartet repertoire.

“EXQUISITE, PRECISE, PERFECTLY BALANCED. INTERPRETATIVELY FRESH PERFORMANCES COUCHED IN CONSISTENTLY WARM HUES”

-New York Times

For more information and ticket purchase please visitmusicandbeyond.ca

Tickets also available at Mill Street Books, Almonte 613-256-9090 Adults $30 Students $20