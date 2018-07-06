Viewing of Lewis MacKenzie memorabilia, Saturday

Major General (ret’d) Lewis MacKenzie CM, OONT, MSC, and Bar, CD, is downsizing and the entire contents of his rural home is being sold by public auction including his military and car racing memorabilia.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is an amazing and memorable collection not to be missed. Major General (ret’d) Lewis MacKenzie served for 36 years with the Canadian military in Germany, the Gaza Strip, Cyprus, Cairo, Vietnam, Central America and was the first UN Commander of Sarajevo. When not motor racing General MacKenzie appears frequently on television and radio as a commentator on international affairs.

Included in the sale is a 1961 Triumph TR3, 2009 Audi TTS. Mahindra tractor with new snow plow and bucket, 1998 Case Tractor, Military memorabilia, uniforms, flags, Motor racing memorabilia, Tools, 19th century cutter, custom made 12′ cherry harvest table, Georgian copper, 19th century Quebec crocks, duck decoys including Henri Laviolette blue bill, farm equipment and so much more!

There is an open viewing Saturday July 7th, 9am – 2pm, 2379 Upper Dwyer Hill Road.

The auction closes Tuesday July 10th at 8pm. Bidding is online only. Visit macleanandassociates.com for details.