Yard of the Week: Mississippi Veterinary Services

Mississippi Mills Yard of the Week which is sponsored by the Almonte and District Horticultural Society.

This week’s Yard of the Week belongs to a local business: Mississippi Veterinary Services at 2809 County Road 29 near Pakenham. The front entrance has plenty of colourful pots making a visit to the vet a more uplifting experience. The building is surrounded by wonderful shrubs and perennials like peonies and daylilies. A bed planted with annuals adds even more colour to the property. The gardens are designed and maintained by their very talented gardener, Brian Hanna, and staff take turns watering and weeding to make sure the plants look great throughout the season.