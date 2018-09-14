167th Middleville Fair, Saturday, September 15

Editor’s Note: The Middleville Fair is the real deal, a rural fair that hasn’t changed in its essentials for going on two centuries. No midway, no beer tent, just enjoyable agricultural displays and events in a pleasant fairground about 15 minutes down Wolf Grove Road.
Heritage Machinery
Gas Engines, Tractors
Antique vehicles and snowmobiles
Demonstrations with Blacksmithing, Corn
Chopping, Butter Making
Farmer and Artisan Market
Bouncy Castle & Face Painting
Birds of Prey
Kids Games
Ham and Bean Lunch
Turkey and BBQ Beef Supper
4H Sheep & Goat Achievement
PLAN TO ATTEND SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE A FUN DAY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
10:00am – 4:30pm
For more information
Sylvia Whyte 613-223-9697
Margaret MacNeill 613-259 -27 19