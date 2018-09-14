167th Middleville Fair, Saturday, September 15

Editor’s Note: The Middleville Fair is the real deal, a rural fair that hasn’t changed in its essentials for going on two centuries. No midway, no beer tent, just enjoyable agricultural displays and events in a pleasant fairground about 15 minutes down Wolf Grove Road.

Heritage Machinery

Gas Engines, Tractors

Antique vehicles and snowmobiles

Demonstrations with Blacksmithing, Corn

Chopping, Butter Making

Farmer and Artisan Market

Bouncy Castle & Face Painting

Birds of Prey

Kids Games

Ham and Bean Lunch

Turkey and BBQ Beef Supper

4H Sheep & Goat Achievement

PLAN TO ATTEND SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE A FUN DAY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

10:00am – 4:30pm

For more information

Sylvia Whyte 613-223-9697

Margaret MacNeill 613-259 -27 19