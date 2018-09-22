 A big thank-you to Mississippi River Power Corporation

Scott Newton and staff at Mississippi Power went the extra mile this week. Someone took the sign that advertises Jessica’s Syrian Food Catering service and threw it into the river beside the power generating station. The sign was lodged in a near-impossible location. It took two attempts by staff to retrieve the sign and return it directly to the Jarous family. Too often we criticize our local utilities. Scott and staff were under no obligation to fish the sign out of the river. They did. Take a bow Scott and staff.

Jim Moore, Almonte