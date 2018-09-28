A kind young man deserves a home-cooked dinner

EDITOR’S NOTE: I received this letter yesterday from a reader. If you are, or know, the young man in question, please get in touch and I’ll connect you with the letter-writer.

Dear editor – I had a very disturbing incident happen to me today and a young man helped me out.

I was driving back to Almonte on Ottawa Street when all of a sudden I could not breathe and was experiencing a bronchospasm. I had been sucking a throat lozenge, possibly swallowed saliva the wrong way and went into the most frightening spasm. I turned onto Gomme Street and parked my car at the side of the road. I removed the lozenge from my mouth and honked the horn 2 or 3 times to catch the attention of a young man crossing Gomme Street.

He saw I was in distress and came right over. When I told him I was having difficulty breathing he immediately told me he would drive down the street to the Almonte ER. I thanked him profusely and he told me his name was Matt. By this time my breathing was improving so he dropped me at the door of ER and told me he would park my car in the lot.

Meanwhile I was taken right in and by this time my breathing had improved significantly. He came searching for me in the ER to tell me where my car was. Again I asked his name (Matt), and I told him he was a good citizen.

My husband and I would love to treat this young man to a home cooked meal, firstly for stopping and recognizing I needed help, and secondly for going the extra mile to ensure that I was all right and that my car was where I could find it.