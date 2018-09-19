A thank-you from Noreen Young

Dear friends and neighbours and visitors to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum:

Since July 14th, it has been my great honour to have my puppet work displayed in the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in Almonte. This display covers much of my puppetry career from 1967 to 2018.

On Saturday, September 22nd, after its 10 week installation, this puppet retrospective comes to an end.

Before the puppets have to leave the museum, I wanted to send out a heartfelt thank you for the great support and positive feedback that I received during this exhibition. It was a very special thing for me to be recognized in my own community and definitely a highlight of my career.

Thank you to Curator Michael Rikley-Lancaster and his amazing textile museum volunteers for putting this display together and for welcoming the many people who visited.

Sincerely,

Noreen Young