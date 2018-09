Principal Nancy Holman from ADHS shares this good news:

Aidan Dumont, grade 12 student at Almonte DHS, won the Bronze medal at the 2018 Canadian Sprint Canoe Kayak Championship on August 28th in Sherbrooke, Quebec for the U17 6000m event!

This is an outstanding accomplishment and we are so proud of him! Aidan is a dedicated athlete and student who daily displays the values and character of perseverance, courage and resilience.

Way to go Aidan!