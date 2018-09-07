AGH Walk & Run brings partial road closures on Saturday

IMPORTANT PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

FOR SATURDAY, SEPT. 8th, FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 11:30 A.M.

Dear Almonte Resident or Business Owner,

We are pleased to announce that the annual Mississippi Mills River Walk and Run presented by SHOPPERS DRUG MART is back for its 5th year and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, starting and finishing at the Almonte General Hospital.

The event features a 3 km recreational walk or run, and a 3 km, 5 km and 10 km timed walk or run. Pre- and post-event activities include live music, breakfast, fitness warm-ups, kids’ activities, onsite massages, cheering stations and recovery food.

Awards and t-shirts are provided for all participants and prizes for top finishers in each timed event, top fundraisers and pledge collection will be awarded. Proceeds will go to the Almonte General Hospital /Fairview Manor Foundation to help with the purchase of new equipment for the obstetrical unit and women’s health care, including digital imaging equipment.

Join us by registering to walk or run, sponsoring a participant, or just come out and cheer on our walkers and runners. Volunteers are needed on the day of the event to help make it a success for everyone. Volunteers receive shirts and refreshments, and a fun morning is guaranteed. To register online to walk/run, or to sponsor a participant, visit www.aegleevents.com. To volunteer, please email lorraine@10thousandfeet.com .

Routes, Traffic Control and Partial Road Closures:

The walk and run will start from the Almonte General Hospital at 8:30 a.m. The four events will be on the roads until 11:30 a.m. at the latest. Consult our website at www.aegleevents.com to see detailed route maps.

NOTE: Rolling lane closures will take place during the event on the following roads: Spring, Gale, Joanna, Merrithew, Paterson, Robert Hill.

The map you see above right shows the course for all events. The 10-km route goes further up Paterson Street and back. We expect approximately 300 walkers and runners to be on these roads during the event, and it is our priority to ensure their safety. We will make every effort to minimize disruptions to residents during the event. Motorists will have access to the roads, but can expect short delays of 5 to 10 minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Please plan an alternate route if possible.

The OPP will be located at the key intersections on Tatra and Paterson Streets. Volunteers will be placed along the entire route to guide motorists. The course will be well marked with signs and pylons for maximum safety for everyone. All participants will be asked to park at the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pet Value Mall parking lot, from which a shuttle will provide transportation to and from the Hospital grounds.

Thank you in advance. Your co-operation will help make this event SAFE and FUN for everyone.

Should you have any questions, please contact either:

Julie Munro, AGH-FVM Foundation: julimunro@gmail.com or

Carolyn Piché, AGH-FVM Foundation: cpiche@agh-fvm.com or telephone: 613-256-2500 ext. 2296.

Thank you!

The Mississippi Mills River Run Organizing Committee on behalf of the Almonte General Hospital / Fairveiw Manor Foundation

WANT TO GET INVOLVED?

YOU CAN:

REGISTER to walk or run

ENTER to register as a TEAM and show your team colours

DONATE or pledge your support to a participant or team

CHEER for participants as they make their way along the route

VOLUNTEER on September 9th between the hours of 7:30 am and Noon.

NOTE: Strollers, wheelchairs and walkers are welcome at the event. No pets, bikes or roller blades at the event please.

All proceeds from this event will be used to help purchase much-needed new and replacement Ultrasound, X-Ray equipment and to secure a CT Scan.

Thank you for your support!