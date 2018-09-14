News
Billboard
Obituaries
Book of Remembrance
Arts
An Artist’s Notes
Books
Pick of the Past
Nature
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
Living
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Sports
Election 2018
Search
Classifieds
Councillors’ Forum
Timely message from Lanark Highlands mayor
Councillor Watters reports on broadband upgrades in MM
Councillor Edwards on OVRT recommendations
Year-end address from the Mayor
PRATAC disappoints, fosters fear
Diana’s Quiz
Diana’s Quiz: September 1 2018
Diana’s Quiz — August 25 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 16, 2018
Diana’s Quiz- August 18, 2018
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 11, 2018
Letters
Almonte Spectacle Shoppe: Back to School Sale
LOST: Silver bracelet near AGH
Garage sales this weekend
SOLD: 2 tickets available for sold-out Union Hall show
Ninja Ultima dual stage blender – $35.
Columnists
About Us
Contributor Bios
Submissions
Editors
The Millstone
News
Farewell from Councillor Alex Gillis after 26 years
ADHS student wins bronze at Canadian kayak championship
Woman dead in White Lake Road motorcycle crash
Fifth annual AGH Walk and Run is a record-breaker
Snow in Almonte next week — movie snow that is
Billboard
Ragged Flowers play for SchoolBOX, September 29
Art workshops with Mary Pfaff
‘The Secret History of Soldiers’ at Almonte Library, September 30
JazzNhouse presents Miller, Dahlen and Jalbert, September 22
Almonte Terry Fox Run, September 16
Obituaries
All
Book of Remembrance
Celebration of Life for Doug Preece — September 15th
Gwen McDaniel — obituary
Doug Cameron — obituary
Bob Kerr — obituary
Arts
All
An Artist’s Notes
Books
Pick of the Past
RESERVOIR at Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte
Snow in Almonte next week — movie snow that is
Launch of Sivarulrasa Virtual Gallery
A big Celtfest thank you, and a call to action
Nature
All
Backyard Birds
Environment
For the Birds
Green Talk
Nature
Night Sky
Night Sky News
Shady Characters
What is That?
What Is That … Hairless Cat?
MVNSC – Fall Astronomy Session Introduction
Build a “bee hotel”, September 16
Fall 2018 Night Sky Sessions – Info
Living
All
Food and Drink
Gardening
Health
Peaceful Pockets of Paradise
Farewell from Councillor Alex Gillis after 26 years
Proud to do their part for AGH-FVM
Students grade 7 to12: consider joining the Junior Civitans
Fifth annual AGH Walk and Run is a record-breaker
Sports
ADHS student wins bronze at Canadian kayak championship
Try a different type of sport…Fencing!
Senior wins gold at the OSGA +55 Summer Games
Local winners at OSGA+55 Senior Games
Lawn Bowling Club turns 107!
Election 2018
Carole Dufort for English public school board (UCDSB) trustee
Send us your candidate questions
Paul Watters for Mayor
David Hinks ‘Meet the Candidate’ event, September 11
Candidate Dieter King withdraws from deputy mayor race
Home
Classified Ads
Almonte Spectacle Shoppe: Back to School Sale
Classified Ads
Almonte Spectacle Shoppe: Back to School Sale
September 14, 2018 - 7:26 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
LOST: Silver bracelet near AGH
Garage sales this weekend
SOLD: 2 tickets available for sold-out Union Hall show
LATEST
Almonte Spectacle Shoppe: Back to School Sale
September 14, 2018 - 7:26 pm
LOST: Silver bracelet near AGH
September 14, 2018 - 7:13 pm
Ragged Flowers play for SchoolBOX, September 29
September 14, 2018 - 6:50 pm
Farewell from Councillor Alex Gillis after 26 years
September 14, 2018 - 5:30 pm
Debate #1 … hope in the Fall air
September 13, 2018 - 6:32 pm
Art workshops with Mary Pfaff
September 13, 2018 - 6:18 pm
Garage sales this weekend
September 13, 2018 - 6:09 pm
SOLD: 2 tickets available for sold-out Union Hall show
September 13, 2018 - 6:03 pm
FOLLOW US
1,438
Fans
Like
508
Followers
Follow
The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.
Do you have a story idea, Billboard item or classified ad to submit?
Email us
. See also our
commenting policy
and
submission guidelines
.
About the
editors
.
Submission Guidelines
About Us
Contributor Bios
© Almonte Press Club
Edit with Live CSS
/* Block headings */ .td_module_mx7 .entry-title, .td_module_mx2 .entry-title, .td_module_6 .entry-title { font-size: 17.2px !important; line-height: 23.4px; font-weight:700; } .td_block_3 .entry-title { font-size: 19px !important; line-height: 24px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_mx4 .entry-title { font-size: 16px !important; line-height: 21px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_4 .entry-title { font-size: 26px; line-height: 32px; font-weight:800; } .iosSlider-col-2 .entry-title a{ font-size: 34px; line-height: 40px; font-family: Playfair Display; font-weight:800; text-shadow: 2px 2px 3px #444; } .td_module_10 .entry-title { font-size: 21px; line-height: 27px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-weight:700; } .td_module_10 { padding-bottom: 20px; } .td_module_14 .entry-title { font-size: 30px; line-height: 38px; font-weight: 800; } /* Sidebar */ .td-block-span12 .td_module_7 .entry-title { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 21px; font-weight:600; font-family:Lato; color:#000; } .td_module_7 { margin-bottom: 0px !important; padding-bottom:10px !important; } .td-block-span12 { margin-bottom: 10px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #b9b9b9; } .td-block-span12:last-child { border-bottom: 0px dashed #b9b9b9; } /* Post and page headings */ .td-post-content h2, .td-post-content h3, .td-post-content h4, .td-post-content h5 { font-family: Lato; font-weight:800 !important; } .td-post-content h4 strong { font-family: Lato; font-weight:800; } .td-page-content h2, .td-page-content h3, .td-page-content h4, .td-page-content h5 { font-family: Lato; font-weight:800 } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color:#555; } .td-crumb-container, .entry-crumbs { margin-bottom: 29px; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-weight: 500; } .td_category_template_2 .td-category-pulldown-filter { display: none; } .td-related-title .td-block-title { color: #555 !important } .widget_recent_comments .recentcomments, .td_wp_recentcomments .recentcomments { margin: 10px 2px !important; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999999; } .td-module-meta-info, .td-excerpt { font-family: 'Lato', arial, sans-serif; } .footer-text-wrap a, .footer-email-wrap a { color:#28b1dc !important; font-weight:bold; } .td_data_time { color:#23b2dd; font-weight:600 !important; } .td-category { display:none; } .td_block_trending_now .entry-title a { font-family: 'Lato'; } .td_block_wrap { margin-bottom: 12px; } .widget { padding-top:20px; margin-bottom:10px; } .td-pulldown-size { margin-top:20px } .td_module_16 .entry-title { font-weight:700; } .widget_recent_comments, .td_wp_recentcomments { font-family: Lato; font-size: 15px; color: #ddd; } .widget_recent_comments a, .td_wp_recentcomments a { font-style: normal; color: #25a2c9; } .td-category-header .td-page-title { font-size: 38px; } .td-post-template-5 .td-post-header .entry-title { padding: 20px 0; } /* Weather */ .wunderground { padding-top: 0 !important } .wu-forecast-wrapper { font-family: Lato; } .wu-copyright { display:none } .wu-day-title{ text-transform: uppercase; font-weight:700 } .wu-wrapper table tr.even, .wu-wrapper table tr.alt, .wu-wrapper table tr:nth-of-type(odd) { background: #fff; } .wu-wrapper table tr.even, .wu-wrapper table tr.alt, .wu-wrapper table tr:nth-of-type(even) { background: #f7f7f7; } /* Header stuff */ .td-trending-now-title { text-indent: -9999px; line-height: 0; font-size: 18px; font-weight:400; } .td-trending-now-title::after { content: "Latest posts"; text-indent: 0; display: block; line-height: initial; } .td-trending-now-wrapper { padding: 0 24px; } .td-theme-wrap .td-block-title a:hover { color: #3949ab; } .td-footer-template-3 h4 { font-family: "Playfair Display"; font-size: 24px !important; } input[type=submit] { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #5774b3; border-radius: 4px; } .td-post-content p, .td-post-content li { font-size: 18.4px; line-height: 30px; color: #000; } .wp-caption-text, .wp-caption-dd { font-size: 16.4px; line-height: 26px; font-style:italic; font-family: Lato; color:#444; text-align: center; padding-top:6px; } .td-all-devices h3 { font-family: Playfair Display; font-size:21px; font-weight:500; background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); padding: 2px 4px 6px 6px; } .td-aj-search-results a { font-size:16px; line-height:20px !important; font-family: Lato; } .td_search_subtitle { display:none; } .td-mega-span h3 { font-family: 'Lato', sans-serif; font-size:15px; } .td_block_related_posts .td-module-title { font-size: 15px; } .post header .entry-title { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 25px; font-weight:800; word-wrap: break-word; font-size: 38px; line-height: 47px; } .td-related-left { font-size: 24px !important; color: #666 !important; } .td-related-right { display: none !important; } .dsq-widget-meta a { color: #2cafd9; font-size:15px; font-weight:800 !important; font-family: Lato; } .dsq-widget-item { list-style-type:none !important; line-height: 20px !important; color: #ccc; border-bottom: 1px dashed #999; padding-bottom:12px; font-size:14px !important; font-family: Lato; } .dsq-widget-user { color: #999 !important; font-family: Lato; font-size:14px !important; } .dsq-widget-comment a{ font-weight:700; font-family: Lato !important; } .dsq-widget-meta { padding-top:8px !important; } .widget_recent_comments a { font-size:16px !important; } td, td p { font-size:16px !important; } .td-post-content li { margin-bottom:1em; } .recent-post-slider h2.wp-post-title a{ margin: 5px 0 !important; font-size:32px !important; line-height: 41px; font-weight:700; font-family: 'Playfair Display'; } .td-weather-week{ display:none !important; } .td-weather-city { display: none; } blockquote p { font-family: Playfair Display !important; text-transform: none !important; font-size:21px !important; line-height:30px !important; font-style:normal !important; color:#333 !important; padding:9px 0 !important; margin:0 !important; } blockquote{ margin:0 8% 10px 8%!important; } .recent-post-slider.design-1 .post-content-left { background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) !important; } h5 { margin-bottom:15px; } .symple-box.red { font-family: Lato; font-size:20px; line-height:29px; } .td-page-content li { margin-bottom: 12px !important; } .entry-crumbs { font-family: 'Open Sans', arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #777; line-height: 18px; padding-top: 6px; padding-bottom: 2px; } #nf-field-19 { background-color: orange; border: 0px; padding:6px 12px; color:#fff; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; border-radius: 3px; } #nf-field-19:hover { background-color: #999; } #nf-field-18 { background-color: #f9f9f9 !important; font-size:18px; }