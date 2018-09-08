Alpacas and llamas, oh my!

by Brent Eades

My daughter Erica noticed a photo in a brochure today, one I took of some llamas (or possibly alpacas) while she and I were visiting Serendipity Farm outside Middleville back in 2015.

I must admit that I forget the difference between llamas and alpacas by now — in any case, they are seriously intriguing animals.

The farm is run by Keith & Elizabeth Adam, at 929 South Lavant Road, and they are gracious hosts. During our visit they shared a wealth of information about their animals, and took us to the barns and pastures to meet them. They still welcome visitors, and sell various alpaca-based gifts and clothing items.

Here’s a short video I made today from photos I took during our 2015 visit.