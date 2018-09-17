Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 15, 2018

by Diana Filer
- A Yarborough is a bridge hand with no card higher than a 9. An Earl of Yarborough in the 19th century offered 1,000 pounds on a 1 pound wager against picking up such a hand. The odds are actually 1,827 to 1.
- Protestantism is named for the 95 theses that the monk Martin Luther nailed to a church door in Wittenberg, Germany. What started as the spiritual doubts of this monk became The Reformation and the new religion of Protestantism.
- The current Attorney General of Ontario is Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
- Scott Griffin founded the Griffin Poetry Prize in the year 2000. It is a very generous annual award of $65,000 each, one to a Canadian and one to a poet from any country in the world.
- WWOOFING designates World Wide Opportunites On Organic Farms, an international movement linking volunteers with organic growers around the world. Based on trust and non-monetary exchange, the idea is to promote cultural and educational experiences alongside the host farmers and growers.