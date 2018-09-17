Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 15, 2018

by Diana Filer

  1.  A Yarborough is a bridge hand with no card higher than a 9.  An Earl of Yarborough in the 19th century offered 1,000 pounds on a 1 pound wager against picking up such a hand.  The odds are actually 1,827 to 1.
  2. Protestantism is named for the 95 theses that the monk Martin Luther nailed to a church door in Wittenberg, Germany. What started as the spiritual doubts of this monk became The Reformation and the new religion of Protestantism.
  3. The current Attorney General of Ontario is Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.
  4. Scott Griffin founded the Griffin Poetry Prize in the year 2000.  It is a very generous annual award of $65,000 each, one to a Canadian and one to a poet from any country in the world.
  5. WWOOFING designates World Wide Opportunites On Organic Farms, an international  movement linking volunteers with organic growers around the world.  Based on trust and non-monetary exchange, the idea is to promote cultural and educational experiences alongside the host farmers and growers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR