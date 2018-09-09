Apple Pie Fest & Classic Car Show, Septmber16

Did you know that the charming village of Appleton was originally known as Apple Tree Falls in honour of the abundance of apple trees growing along the banks of the Mississippi River? Celebrate the village’s namesake by joining us for a slice of delicious apple pie and a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Check out the classic cars and take a stroll through the Museum’s collection.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door and are available for purchase at Baker Bob’s in Almonte or by calling 613-256-2866. All funds raised will go towards the Museum’s sustainability. For more information, please email appletonmuseum@hotmail. com. Hope to see you there!