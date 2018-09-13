Art workshops with Mary Pfaff

by Richard Starnes

Are you ready to delve into the wonderful world of colour, unleash your creativity, excite your imagination? How about painting with carefree passion? Have you ever been intrigued to learn the simple art of printing without a press?

All this is on your doorstep in Almonte with abstract artist Mary Pfaff’s memorable Fall workshops.

You will be in good hands. Mary is an internationally respected artist, visual arts teacher and widely recognized arts and health advocate. Her passion is shared in public and private collections across Canada, California, the United Kingdom, Australia, Africa and New Zealand.

Take one of her workshops and you will quickly discover how she lives for the joy of painting. Students love her “dynamic and warm expressive atmosphere that made for a very enlightening experience. A great day.”

Three of her latest set of six workshops are at her Almonte studio at 15 Bridge Street and three are at intriguing Hello Studios in west end Ottawa. Her classes are:

The Shape of Colour: September 22. 10am-4pm.

Mary Pfaff Studio, 15 Bridge St., Almonte.

Learn to use colour with confidence. Explore colour palettes of the Masters. Paint with colours you love and some you avoid. Be surprised by what you discover.

Abstract Painting: Sept 30. 10am-4pm.

Hello Studios, 1735 Courtwood Cres, Ottawa

Treat yourself to an eye-opening, inventive adventure. Explore the meaning of abstract painting and its importance as a means of self-expression and creativity.

Open Lines – Expressive Drawing: Oct 13. 10am-4pm.

Mary Pfaff Studio, 15 Bridge Street, Almonte.

Want to create dynamic drawings but are scared to try? This workshop teaches basic elements in fresh, unusual ways. Learn to draw and paint boldly and freely.

Creativity and Composition: October 27. 10am-4pm.

Hello Studios, 1735 Courtwood Cres,, Ottawa

Working on an art project, looking for a fresh theme, or just want to explore? Here is the chance to discover inventive approaches that promise breakthrough results.

Getting the Big Picture: Nov.17. 10am-4pm.

Mary Pfaff Studio, 15 Bridge Street, Almonte.

It is time to think big in a relaxed, invigorating, carefree atmosphere. Come prepared to paint with passion as you produce your large-scale masterpiece.

Printing Without a Press: Nov. 25. 10am-4pm.

Hello Studios, 1735 Courtwood Cres. Ottawa.

Monoprinting is a fascinating artistic adventure. It’s easy to learn, fun to create and promises exciting results. Treat yourself to a day of exciting productivity.

To learn more search mary pfaff artist and hello studios

TO REGISTER: www.marypfaff.ca

marypfaffartist@gmail.com | 613-257-9777