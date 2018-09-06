Candidate Dieter King withdraws from deputy mayor race

Mississippi Mills 2018 Municipal Election

Withdrawal of Candidacy for Position of Deputy Mayor

Effective Immediately

As a concerned citizen and due to the divisiveness in this community over the last four years and having great interest in municipal affairs – I decided to put my name forward to run for the position of Deputy Mayor in the Mississippi Mills 2018 Municipal Election.

There are now five candidates running for this position.

Effective immediately, I wish to step down from my candidacy for the position of Deputy Mayor.

And I will be supporting John Levi – whom I feel is the most qualified and experienced person for the job.

He has the core values that are important to me – transparency, inclusiveness and advocacy.

As well he plans to focus on re-establishing a good relationship with Lanark County Council and neighbouring municipalities by working cooperatively with these groups.

He is also an advocate for, and will strongly represent, the citizens of Mississippi Mills.

In 2014 John Levi lost the election (running for Mayor for an additional term) by only 61 votes.

I am standing down to reduce the possibility of vote-splitting and with the hope that John Levi will be elected as Deputy Mayor.

I strongly feel that he is the best candidate for the position and best candidate for Mississippi Mills.

I thank the people who nominated me – and to the many citizens that I have spoken to in the last month.

I have thought about this decision carefully and I am looking forward to the opportunity of doing community service (in another way) with the newly formed Council.

Dieter King