Carole Dufort for English public school board (UCDSB) trustee

Carole Dufort is excited to be running in the upcoming October 22, 2018 Municipal Election for the position of English Public School Board Trustee for the Upper Canada District School Board in Ward 1: Beckwith, Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills. Carole has chosen to run in Beckwith, Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills as a way to give back and honour the communities who have supported Carole and her schools through her years as Vice-Principal, Principal, and as President of the Champions for Kids Foundation.

Carole Dufort is a bilingual and national award-winning educator and administrator who has spent a lifetime working in Public Education including as Vice-Principal of Arklan Community Public School and as Principal of Caldwell Street Public School. She is a published author who has led two schools to high performing status; including Caldwell Street Public School in Carleton Place. Carole has championed numerous anti-bullying, healthy and safe schools initiatives and has been honoured alongside the Caldwell Street Public School community with the prestigious national Health Promoting Champion School Award. Carole is known for her proven track record of bringing people together for a common goal, for her keen understanding of moving policy into action and for her willingness to work alongside the people she is advocating for.

As English Public School Board Trustee for Beckwith, Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills (Ward 1/UCDSB), Carole will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of all families, students, and community members are listened to, valued and respected. She believes that schools must be places where all students are provided with a wide variety of engaging and innovative programs, that healthy, inclusive and safe schools are essential for learning and, transparent business and educational practices are key to accountability. Having lived and worked in Eastern Ontario for most of her life, Carole understands the opportunities and challenges of small and rural schools and she will continue to be a strong advocate for our communities. A vote for Carole is a vote to ensure we will all be heard at the Upper Canada District School Board.

For more information about Carole Dufort, please go to www.caroledufort.com. On October 22, 2018 Vote Carole Dufort for English Public School Board Trustee for the Upper Canada District School Board in Ward 1: Beckwith, Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills.