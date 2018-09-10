Celebration of Life for Doug Preece — September 15th

To all our friends and family,

We’d like to invite you to come and share in celebrating, in Doug’s words, “his magical life”.

He had numerous hobbies and embraced them all with so much enthusiasm. We have put together a slideshow, music compilation and collection of memorabilia from his many interests and are looking forward to sharing this with you all. If you have any stories or items you would like to bring along, there will be opportunities to share.

When: September 15th from 2 to 6 pm

Where: Millfall Condominiums, 1 Rosamond Street in Almonte in the commons room

Parking: Millfall Visitor parking is at the lower level by the river or on the street if full

Diana and family