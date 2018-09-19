Chicken Chow Mein

by Susan Hanna

Who needs take-out? This recipe from Martha Stewart is fun to make and delicious. Cook chow mein noodles until tender (or use fresh), then press into a cast iron pan and cook until they are brown. Carefully flip the noodles and brown on the other side; then set aside. Quickly cook chicken, mushrooms, broccolini, carrots (I used red pepper instead), ginger and garlic, toss with a glossy sauce and serve over the crispy noodles.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use tamari instead of soy sauce and stock and rice wine with no additives; I used Imagine Organic brand chicken stock and Eden rice wine. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons (45 ml) plus 2 teaspoons (10 ml) soy sauce

5 teaspoons (25 ml) cornstarch

3 tablespoons (45 ml) Shaoxing rice wine

1 tablespoon (15 ml) sugar

1 cup (250 ml) low-sodium chicken broth

8 ounces (226 g) boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into ½ -inch (1.27-cm) pieces

Kosher salt

½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil

6 ounces (170 g) chow mein noodles (either fresh or dried and cooked until tender)

6 fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and caps cut into ¼ -inch (0.64-cm) strips (or dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked and cut into ¼ -inch/0.64-cm strips)

¾ cup (180 ml) julienned carrot

1 cup (250 ml) chopped broccolini

3 tablespoons (45 ml) julienned peeled ginger (from a 3-inch/7.6-cm piece)

2 large cloves garlic, minced (4 teaspoons/20 ml)

1 cup (250 ml) mung bean sprouts (optional)

1 teaspoon (5 ml) toasted sesame oil

Preparation:

Whisk 3 tablespoons (45 ml) soy sauce into cornstarch in a small bowl. Whisk in 2 tablespoons (30 ml) wine, sugar, and broth. Season chicken with salt and remaining 2 teaspoons (10 ml) soy sauce and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) wine. Heat a 10-inch (25-cm) cast-iron skillet over medium-high and add ¼ cup (60 ml) oil; heat until shimmering. Add noodles and flatten to an even layer. Reduce heat to medium and cook 1 minute. Add 1/3 cup (85 ml) water and cook, pushing edges in with a spatula to shape into a more compact disc, until golden brown and the entire thing holds together like a mat, 4 to 5 minutes more. Carefully slide a spatula underneath and flip over. Drizzle 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil around edges of pan. Cook until crisp on the second side, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to serving plate. Return pan to medium high-heat, add chicken, and cook until golden brown on one side, 1 to 2 minutes. Toss and cook until almost cooked through, about 1 minute more. Remove from pan. To the pan, add 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil and mushrooms and cook until tender, about 2 minutes. Add carrots and broccolini. Toss 1 minute. Add ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir sauce to recombine, then add to pan and bring to a boil. Add chicken and toss to combine. Stir in sprouts and sesame oil. Serve over crispy noodles.

From Martha Stewart