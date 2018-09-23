Children’s Water Festival at Mill of Kintail, Sept. 26

Mill of Kintail Conservation Area to be flooded with students for Children’s Water Festival

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) along with its partners is pleased to bring the Eastern Ontario Children’s Water Festival to the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area.

The festival takes learning about water conservation out of the classroom and delivers it ‘naturally’ to Mississippi Mills and Carleton Place’s Grade 4 students. More than 250 students will attend the event, which features hands-on activities, each designed to demonstrate how even small conservation efforts deliver big conservation returns.

What: Eastern Ontario Children’s Water Festival

When: Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

Where: Mill of Kintail Conservation Area (2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte)

Thanks to: Town of Mississippi Mills, Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists, Almonte High School, Upper Canada District School Board, River Institute, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and Bridging Generations.

MVCA is one of 36 Conservation Authorities in Ontario. Formed in 1968, MVCA’s mandate is to manage the watershed’s resources in partnership with our eleven member municipalities and the Province of Ontario. For more information, visit www.mvc.on.ca, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.