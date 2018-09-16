Come play puppets with a PRO, September 22

At the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte.

Admission is $20 per person.

Ever wonder what it would be like to puppeteer on a TV show?

Always wanted to give it a try?

Well, here’s your chance.

Puppeteer Bob Stutt has decades of TV and film experience including seven years with the Friendly Giant, ten years with the Muppets, and ten years as Basil Bear on Canadian Sesame Street where he was also lead writer. He performed Iggy Iguana on CBC’s “Under the Umbrella Tree” and also “Molly Doll” on The Big Comfy Couch. Bob has also filmed over 100 TV commercials in Denmark for the Danish National Railway.

And now he would love to spend some time playing puppets with you!

We’ll provide the cameras, monitors and a few puppets. You provide enthusiasm, imagination and any puppets of your own that tickle your fancy.

Come be a star for a day and experience first-hand the challenging, inspiring, silly world behind the puppets you see on TV.

This three-hour workshop is open to adults and kids over the age of 10 with a limit of ten to twelve people.

For more information, please contact Deanne Rainville at workshops@mvtm.ca