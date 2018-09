ALMONTE & DISTRICT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY MEETING

Monday, September 24, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY CHURCH (near the roundabout)

TOPIC: “Dividing Perennials”

PRESENTERS: Our A&DHS Master Gardeners

Before the meeting there will be a plant sale outside the church from 7:00-7:30 pm.

Lug a mug and get a free ticket when you buy a ticket for the raffle.

Get your copy of “The Garden Grapevine”.

HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!