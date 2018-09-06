Doug Cameron — obituary

Cameron,

John Douglas

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 2, 2018 having been surrounded by family during his final days.

Doug

Born in Almonte, ON. in 1943.

Doug is survived by his mother, siblings, children, and grandchildren. He is remembered by loving relatives, a close circle of friends, and the greater community of Lanark County. Doug loved the outdoors and would often be found fishing, hunting, or gardening. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to Canadian Geographical Society, Canadian Wildlife Federation, or The Heart and Stroke Foundation. There will not be visiting hours or funeral services as it was Doug’s wish to have his life celebrated privately by his family.

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario, 613-256-3313)

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com