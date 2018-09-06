Euchre at The Schoolhouse, Saturday Sept 15 7:30pm

The Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse invite you to the fall session of Euchre at the Schoolhouse at 270 Cedar Hill Road, halway between Almonte and Pakenham. Enjoy a friendly game of euchre at the historic one-room schoolhouse, which has recently received a complete exterior restoration.

Cost is only $5 per person which includes great prizes and a delicious light lunch. Arrive a bit early to get a look at the recent restoration of the Schoolhouse exterior.

Proceeds of all events hosted by the Friends of Cedar Hill Schoolhouse contribute to the preservation of this historic community building built in 1874.

For info call Ria at 613 256-2014.