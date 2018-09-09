Fifth annual AGH Walk and Run is a record-breaker

Fifth Annual Mississippi Mills River Walk and Run sets participation and funds raised record for Almonte Hospital

Al Roberts, Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation

The fifth annual Mississippi Mills River Walk and Run in support of women’s health and the Obstetrics program at the Almonte General Hospital took place on Saturday, Sept. 8 with more than 325 walkers, runners and volunteers raising a record $34,646. The event, which featured three different routes: 3km, 5km and 10km, took participants through the beautiful town of Almonte near the Mississippi River and both started and finished behind the Hospital and Fairview Manor.

Local Shoppers Drug Mart owner and pharmacist Rina Houri, the event’s presenting sponsor, feels that like the Hospital and Manor, Shoppers Drug Mart helps ensure quality health care close to home. “Shoppers Drug Mart is dedicated to caring for the health and well-being of our employees, patients and customers, as well as the communities in which they live and work,” said Houri. “We have been involved in this wonderful event for all five years as part of our corporate commitment to promoting and supporting women’s health. We took over the title sponsorship last year, and staff feel a real sense of pride that we’re supporting such a worthwhile and family fun event.”

“These funds will, amongst other things, help the Foundation finish paying for the two new digital ultrasound machines the Hospital has been using since early 2017,” said Foundation Vice Chair and Event Committee Chair Julie Munro. “As we’ve learned, ultrasound is an essential diagnostic tool for the physicians in so many areas including obstetrics, gynecology, emergency, and family medicine. Hundreds of patients are benefiting from this new equipment every month. Having added a second ultrasound machine also means the wait times have gone from two months to two weeks.”

Prizes were awarded to the top three male and three female finishers in all timed events and to the top fundraiser and top fundraising team. Official times for all participants are available at: www.runninggoattiming.com

As well as Shoppers Drug Mart Almonte, other sponsors who contributed to the success of the event included: Levi Home Hardware, Bean Chev Olds GMC, C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel, Art and Helen Levi, Priority Patient Transfer, Patrice’s Your Independent Grocer, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Coady’s Car Care, L.G. Lee & Sons, Almonte Civitan Club, Almonte Chiropratic, Vamos, Canadian Guardian Gazette, Eldon Munro Construction, Comfort LNC and Broker Link.

The AGH FVM Foundation is currently raising $4 million through the Put Yourself in the Picture campaign to cover the cost of having replaced all of the diagnostic imaging equipment at the Hospital and to acquire a CT scan. The Hospital counts 100% on funds raised from the community through the Foundation to purchase new and replacement equipment. For more information on ‘putting yourself in the picture’, visit: www.almontehospitalfoundation.com or call 613-256-2500 ext. 2296