Flora Mathie — obituary

MATHIE, Flora

Peacefully at Fairview Manor, Almonte in the early morning hours of Monday, September 17th, 2018; Flora Frances Mathie, a lifelong resident of Almonte passed away in her 94th year. Predeceased by Harold, her loving husband of 58 years. Daughter of the late Frank and Ethel Malloy of Almonte. Loving mother of Judith Grosskleg (late Karl), Linda Tait (late Fred), Margaret McClymont (Bob), Nancy Gibbons (Dave), Jim (Ellen) and Michael (Rob). Cherished grandmother of Andrea, Jonathan, Dawn, Heather, Sarah and Alison and great-grandmother of 7. Predeceased by a daughter, Florence and her only sister, Mary Whyte. The family will receive friends at Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte on Wednesday morning, September 19th from 10:15 until Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 o’clock. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Almonte. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation or the Memorial Fund at Holy Name of Mary Church, Almonte would be appreciated. In the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Condolences/Donations

www.pilonfamily.ca