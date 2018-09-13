Garage sales this weekend

PAKENHAM

On Saturday, September 15, 2018 the neighbourhood behind the Pakenham Golf Course is hosting a giant garage sale. 19 families in the neighbourhood on Lion Head, Glen Abbey Court, Troon Court and Muirfield will be participating. If you are hunting for a special deal and a bit of treasure you’re sure to find it here. We have toys for kids, supplies for crafters, kitchen and sporting goods, clothing and much, much more. There’s something for everyone.

What: Giant Neighbourhood Garage Sale

Date and Time: Saturday, September 15, 2018 / 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Pakenham Golf Course Neighbourhood (1st right off McWatty after the golf course)

ALMONTE

Downsizing garage sale at 124 Sadler Drive, this weekend, the 14th and 15th. Cheers