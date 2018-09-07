Gwen McDaniel — obituary

McDaniel,

Gwen

Passed peacefully at the Fairview Manor surrounded by the love of her family on September 5, 2018.

Gwen (nee O’Connell)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 74.

Wife and dear friend to the late Garry McDaniel. Dearly loved daughter Of Margaret O’Connell (nee Galvin) and the late Lorne O’Connell. Cherished mom to Wendy Powell (Gordon), Anne McDaniel and the late Terry McDaniel. Loving sister to John (Maureen), Dennis (Shirley), Marilyn (Mac), Patricia (Doug), and Brian. Best nanny in the world to Chelsea Powell and Ryan Dalgity. Loving mother-in-law to Christine Dalgity. Loved and fun aunt to her nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Gwen may be made to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary and Mills Community Support. Private family service will be held at St. Declan’s Mission Parish on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, with a same-day public reception to occur in the upstairs of the Almonte Legion (100 Bridge St.) from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. (All are welcomed)

